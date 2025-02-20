Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $683,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 430,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $71.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

