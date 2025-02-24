HealthInvest Partners AB Buys 3,180 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up about 1.7% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after purchasing an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 47.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after buying an additional 346,362 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 230.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after buying an additional 333,095 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 593,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 258,541 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,203,000 after acquiring an additional 191,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $126.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

