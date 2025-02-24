Northwest Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 198.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after purchasing an additional 104,855 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Tenon Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.21 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

