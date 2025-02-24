Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $184.34 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.72 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.56.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.51.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

