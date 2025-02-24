AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Holdings Raised by Wealthstream Advisors Inc.

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $101.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

