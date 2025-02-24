Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 150,806 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,924,000 after buying an additional 792,849 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 540.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 512.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 627.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $146.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $131.39 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

