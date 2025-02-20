Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ LILA opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 5,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,017.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,343,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,307,135.53. This trade represents a 0.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 156,298 shares of company stock worth $1,043,886 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

