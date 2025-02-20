Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $104.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

