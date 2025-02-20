Unionview LLC Sells 221 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Unionview LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Unionview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.19. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

