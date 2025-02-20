Pacific Sun Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,239,000 after buying an additional 83,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $230.53 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $192.87 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.