Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

