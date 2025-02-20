FY2028 Earnings Estimate for AXSM Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.90. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.59) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. The business had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million.

AXSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

AXSM opened at $126.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.05. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Creative Planning grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 65.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

