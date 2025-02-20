Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.090-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4 billion-$5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

SEM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.11. 975,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,814. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at $605,602.20. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,980. This trade represents a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

