Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $11.37. Rigetti Computing shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 16,518,870 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGTI shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $628,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,063,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,235.92. This represents a 10.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

