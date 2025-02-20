Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.67, but opened at $7.40. Valneva shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 37,602 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Valneva
Valneva Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valneva by 33.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 29,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Valneva by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Valneva Company Profile
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valneva
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.