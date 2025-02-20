Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1272 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Iluka Resources Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 534. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $26.73.
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iluka Resources
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.