Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1272 per share on Monday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Iluka Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Iluka Resources Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ILKAY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 534. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34. Iluka Resources has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $26.73.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

