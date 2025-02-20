American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-1.860 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.0 %

AMH stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. 1,770,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,340. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.78. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $41.41.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Read Our Latest Report on American Homes 4 Rent

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $80,474.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,257.54. This represents a 8.50 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,924. This trade represents a 24.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.