Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Barings BDC had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.24%.
Barings BDC Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 553,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,028. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69.
Barings BDC Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 96.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barings BDC
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.