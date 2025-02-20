Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Barings BDC had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 553,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,028. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 96.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Barings BDC

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 8,485 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $82,559.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $486,509.73. The trade was a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $285,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 14,048 shares of company stock worth $136,772 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

