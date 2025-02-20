Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 2298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

