IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $13.63. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 46,868 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.35.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 70.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

