Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.280-2.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $978.2 million-$980.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.9 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.53. 528,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,658. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.68. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,181,306.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,955.20. This represents a 35.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,238,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,858.76. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.