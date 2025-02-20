VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 73.90%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.320-2.350 EPS.
VICI Properties Stock Up 0.9 %
VICI Properties stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,754. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95.
VICI Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.
VICI Properties Company Profile
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
