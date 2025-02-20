VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 73.90%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.320-2.350 EPS.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,754. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.95.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

