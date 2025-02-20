TBH Global Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

