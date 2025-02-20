iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 584,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,661,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
