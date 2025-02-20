iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 584,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Gimbal Financial grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 62,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,661,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.