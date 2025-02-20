Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ) Critical Analysis

Proliance International (OTCMKTS:PLNTQ – Get Free Report) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Proliance International has a beta of 4.13, meaning that its share price is 313% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Proliance International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proliance International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Continental Aktiengesellschaft 1 0 0 1 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Proliance International and Continental Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Given Proliance International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Proliance International is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Proliance International and Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proliance International N/A N/A N/A Continental Aktiengesellschaft 2.51% 7.09% 2.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Proliance International and Continental Aktiengesellschaft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proliance International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Continental Aktiengesellschaft $44.83 billion 0.32 $1.25 billion $0.54 13.26

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Proliance International.

Summary

Continental Aktiengesellschaft beats Proliance International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proliance International

Proliance International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets heat exchange products and temperature control parts for the automotive and light truck aftermarket, as well as heat exchange products. The company’s heat exchange products include radiators, heater cores, heaters, radiator cores, and condensers; and temperature control parts comprise condensers, compressors, accumulators/driers, and evaporators. It also offers air conditioning parts and supplies, such as hose and tube assemblies, expansion valves, blowers, and fan clutches. In addition, the company provides charge air coolers, oil coolers, marine coolers, and other specialty heat exchangers for heavy-duty trucks, buses, specialty equipment, and industrial and marine applications, such as agricultural, construction and military vehicles, oil rigs, stationary power generation equipment, and inland sea-going vessels. Its customers include national retailers of aftermarket automotive products, warehouse distributors, radiator shops, hard parts jobbers, and other manufacturers. The company offers its products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Central America. Proliance International, Inc. was formerly known as Transpro, Inc. and changed its name to Proliance International, Inc. in July 2005. The company was founded in 1915 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions. It also provides tires for cars, trucks, buses, two-wheel, and specialist vehicles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems; and engages in retail of tires. In addition, the company develops products and systems made from rubber, plastic, metal and textiles for the energy, agriculture, and construction, as well as interior design, automotive, transportation, and railway engineering sectors; and provides contract manufacturing services. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

