Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.83.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $130.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.21. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $131.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

