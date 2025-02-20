Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 953.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2,791.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 65,536 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,895,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.54.

RGA opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.41. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

