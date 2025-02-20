Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Amcor

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Amcor in a report released on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMCR. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,986,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,064,000 after buying an additional 1,249,868 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 49,940,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,342,000 after buying an additional 2,775,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,052,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,358,000 after buying an additional 2,862,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,856,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,952,000 after buying an additional 539,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,425,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,300,000 after buying an additional 4,199,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

