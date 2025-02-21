1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 40,500 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $347,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,441,469 shares in the company, valued at $55,203,389.33. This represents a 0.63 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $572,460.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $164,205.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 265,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,134,620.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $278,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 114,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $871,720.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 396,004 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,061,110.92.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 73,100 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $634,508.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 89,301 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $748,342.38.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of FLWS traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.18 million, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 50.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 340,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 114,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $947,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 66.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

