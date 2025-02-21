Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Joseph W. Laplume Sells 4,400 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.5 %

CRL stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.81. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.79 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.39, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 977,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $205.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

