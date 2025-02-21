3,810 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Acquired by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 754,416 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Upstart by 689.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 514,400 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1,413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 311,434 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 725,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 227,688 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 87,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $6,078,564.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 863,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,888,080.35. The trade was a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $109,154.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,586.56. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,414. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $79.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

