5,185 Shares in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URTY. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 34.7% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Stock Performance

Shares of URTY stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $68.23.

About ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

