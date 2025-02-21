Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $25.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.56.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Safehold from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Safehold by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 91,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 39,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Safehold by 317.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAFE opened at $16.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.40. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 36.59, a current ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 4.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.97%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

