C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,671,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $64.80 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day moving average is $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.27.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

