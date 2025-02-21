C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys New Shares in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 42.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 132.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLOP opened at $32.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

