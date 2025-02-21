SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Reduced by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

