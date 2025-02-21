Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,293,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 382,588 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $30,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 272,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,746 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 571,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

In other Ameresco news, Director Jennifer L. Miller sold 40,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $842,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,758.50. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

