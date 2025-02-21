Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Shares Up 16.3% – Here’s What Happened

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). 144,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 105,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.45 ($0.08).

Directa Plus Stock Up 10.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

