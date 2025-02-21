Evgeny Ler Sells 15,114 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) CFO Evgeny Ler sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total transaction of $2,378,490.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,011.78. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FRHC stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.05. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $164.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Freedom during the 4th quarter worth $10,589,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1,127.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Freedom by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

