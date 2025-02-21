Advyzon Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

