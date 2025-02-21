Advyzon Investment Management LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 75,592 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $276,000.

Shares of FUMB opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

