Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

BAC opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $347.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

