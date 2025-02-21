First Bank & Trust Has $256,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after purchasing an additional 324,178 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
IVW stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average is $98.72. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
