Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Up 14% – Still a Buy?

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report) shares rose 14% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.50 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 78.79 ($1.00). Approximately 52,022,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 928% from the average daily volume of 5,060,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.10 ($0.88).
Ferrexpo Stock Up 14.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of £582.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 100.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 73.55.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
