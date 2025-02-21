Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $666,000 in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 78,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $509,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,909.50. This trade represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RDN stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.