First Bank & Trust Has $275,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

