Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.36 and traded as high as C$30.95. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$30.84, with a volume of 108,001 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LIF

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

(Get Free Report)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is a Canadian corporation. The company generates all of its revenue from its equity investment in Iron Ore Company of Canada, (IOC) and its IOC royalty and commission interests. IOC operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from LIORC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.