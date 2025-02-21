Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 36,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

