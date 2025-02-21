Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Trading Down 38.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) traded down 38.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.05 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.02). 8,976,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 577% from the average session volume of 1,325,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.66).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

The firm has a market cap of £156.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

In related news, insider Dame Julia King acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £49,830 ($63,139.89). Also, insider Stuart Paynter acquired 7,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £9,939.89 ($12,594.89). 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

