Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Terreno Realty (TRNO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) in the last few weeks:

2/12/2025 – Terreno Realty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Terreno Realty had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Terreno Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Terreno Realty is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Terreno Realty is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Terreno Realty had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

1/6/2025 – Terreno Realty had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 613.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

